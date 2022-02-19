Thieve attempts to chop off woman’s fingers, flee with 2 golden rings in Kulgam

Kulgam: An unidentified theive on Saturday decamped with jewellery of a woman, who barged into her house with sharp edged weapon, and tried to chop off her fingers.

Reports said that an unidentified robber attacked a woman identified as Fancy Jan, wife of Mohammad Younus Rather of Zaipora Agroo with sharp-edged weapon and fled with her two golden rings.

The woman was alone at her home when the man entered into her house as a begger and forcibly pulled out her two golden rings, the official said.

“The women suffer injuries in her fingers”, he said—(KNO)

