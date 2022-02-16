IUST to reopen on Feb 16

AWANTIPORA: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) will reopen on February 16 after the winter break, an official spokesperson said.

The university has decided to resume offline course work in all Departments/Centres/Colleges with effect from February 21 in accordance with the government directive to educational institutions, it said in a handout.

It is worth noting that the University began offline teaching and examinations on campus in October 2021 but shifted to online teaching during the winter break, it said.

During a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A Romshoo, it was resolved that all the faculty members of the university will resume their duties on Feb 16 though online teaching will continue as usual until offline class work resumes from Feb 21.

“Furthermore, all the Principals and departmental heads were instructed to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour is strictly followed in the campus in accordance with UGC guidelines and government advisories. Only students who have had both the vaccinations doses will be permitted in the classrooms, and the university has established a system for random testing and screening of the students, faculty and other staff to prevent the spread of COVID on campus, it said.

