Weather likely to improve as rain, snow lash Valley

Srinagar: Kashmir received snow and rain with the weatherman predicting improvement in weather today evening.

An official of meteorological centre Srinagar said the current weather system is likely to persist till today evening after which there would be improvement.

“From tomorrow onwards there is no likelihood of heavy rain or snow till February 11,” he said.

The official said that there would be erratic weather with occasional rain or snowfall at scattered places till February 8.

“Light rain and snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 to 7. Fresh rain or snowfall occurred at Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund in the Kashmir region and rains occurred at Kathua and Katra in Jammu region,” he said.

Both plains as well as higher reaches received snow and rain from Wednesday night. In Srinagar, rain and snow which started yesterday evening continued intermittently throughout the day. On the same day, higher reaches in north and south Kashmir too witnessed snow.

The wet spell brought a fresh wave of cold in the region.

Srinagar recorded 6.4 mm of rain while it recorded a low of 0.6°C against last night’s minus 1.9°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, has 2 cms of snowfall during the time while it recorded a low of minus 2.1.

Kokernag recorded 4 cm of snowfall and had a low of minus 1.0°C against 2.6 on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam witnessed 16 cm of snowfall while it recorded a low of minus 1.7 against minus 6.1 on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir had 2.6 cms of snowfall while it recorded a low of 0.4 against minus 2.2 on the previous night, the official said.

Lolab area of Sogam, Tarathpora Vilgam and Zachaldara Wader Satkojan recorded 2-3 inches of snowfall. Handwara and Langate recorded about 1-2 inches of snowfall while upper reaches of Sochalyari and Hafrada had about 3-4 inches of fresh snowfall.

As per reports from Budgam district, Chrar-e-shareef has received 4-8 inches of snowfall, Nagbal Yusmarg 4-8 inches, Dadampore Surasyar 3-5 inches, Khansahib Raiyar 3-4 inches while Khag had 3-4 inches.

Reports from Baramulla district suggest that Rafiabad and Hajibal areas had 3-4 inches of snowfall.

Anantnag, besides Pahalgam also saw snowfall of 2 inches in Kapran.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print