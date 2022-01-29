Bla drowning incident: Second body recovered

Baramulla: The body of a second person, who had drowned along with his brother in the river Jehlum at Khawaja Bagh area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, was fished out on Saturday morning.

Officials said that the body of second victim identified as Naseer Ahmad, son of Manzoor Ahmad Malla of Laharwalpora Bandipora district was retrieved from the river Jehlum today.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his relatives for the last rites, they said.

On Friday morning, two siblings including Hilal Ahmad and his brother Naseer Ahmad were drowned in the river Jehlum while extracting sand in Khawajabagh area following which a massive rescue operation was launched by the administration—(KNO)

