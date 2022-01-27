Veteran PDP leader Abdul Razzaq Zawoora no more

Shopian: Veteran People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former legislator Abdul Razzaq Zawoora died after a brief illness at his home in Zawoora village of district Shopian at around 3am Wednesday morning.

Zawoora was one of the founding members of PDP and a close aide to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, late Mufti Mohammad Syed.

According to family members, Zawoora was ailing for some months but was stable. They said that he died of a sudden at about 3am.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayers. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Zawoora at around 12 noon of the day.

Zawoora first became an MLA in 2002 and remained a pillar of the PDP since it came into being. He was popular for his down-to-earth attitude and people-friendly behaviour.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti while condoling the demise of Zawoora, wrote on her Twitter handle, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Abdul Razak Zawoora sahab. A true loyalist to PDP’s agenda who stood by Mufti sahab through thick and thin. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shopian Working Journalists’ Association (SWAJA) and Koshur Adbi Forum expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Zawoora.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami paid rich tributes to Abdul Zawoora.

He said that Zawoora was a known dedicated social worker and worked for the downtrodden people of the Shopian area throughout his life. “His passing away has created a void which is difficult to fill,” Tarigami added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print