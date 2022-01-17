Director Tourism seeks hassle-free movement of tourists during weekend lockdown in Kashmir

Srinagar: With the return of weekend lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir in view of a spike in COVID cases, Tourism department Kashmir has sought hassle-free travel of tourists on weekends so that there is no negative impact on the tourism sector.

Director Tourism Kashmir G N Itoo in a letter to divisional commissioner Kashmir has sought hassle-free movement of tourists during the weekend lockdown.

“The latest weekend lockdown is likely to cause difficulties to tourists who have already arrived in the Valley and are following a pre-planned itinerary. They have bookings at the respective tourist destinations. Some of the tourists may also be arriving during the lockdown period in future,” it said.

The tour and travel operators from across the Valley have reported that tourists are not being allowed to proceed to the respective destinations particularly to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg despite the fact that the tourists are strictly following Covid protocols, it added.

The Director requested divisional commissioner Kashmir to issue instructions to the concerned deputy commissioners in order to ensure hassle-free travel of the tourists so that there is no negative impact on the tourism sector.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print