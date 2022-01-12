DC Srinagar draws action plan for Covid mitigation in view of surge in cases

SRINAGAR: In wake of present Covid-19 situation, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior health functionaries and Senior Officers of District Administration to draw an Action Plan to tackle and mitigate the 3rd wave of Covid-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SDM East/ Incharge Nodal Officer Covid-19, Owais Mushtaq, CMO, Dr Jameel, Nodel officers from CD Hospital, Dr Navid Nazir, Dr Saleem, Dr Irfan, besides Deputy CMO, ZMOs and other concerned were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held to formulate a comprehensive action plan to prevent the spread of infection of the deadly corona virus and ensure better management of available resources.

Some medical experts emphasised on utilization of services of final year MBBS students and ISM Doctors if required at any point of time for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by faculty to reduce the workload on existing system engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging.

Some senior Doctors also suggested for suspending OPD services except of emergency nature in all Government Hospitals till positivity rate is declined so that upto mark Covid care services are ensured.

With regard to keep adequate back up of staff, the meeting stressed on pressing Red Cross Volunteers on service by giving them proper patient handling training.

One of the Doctors also suggested that strict referral policy should be adopted to lessen the pressure on Tertiary care Hospital for effective covid care mitigation and management. Besides, a Referral Control Room be also established for effective and prompt monitoring of patient referral is managed.

Addressing the meeting, the The Deputy Commissioner stressed upon all to work with added zeal and dedication to deal any exigent situation arisen due to Covid-19. He also urged for better cooperation between line departments to beat the imminent surge of Covid-19 cases in the District.

