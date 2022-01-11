GMC cancels winter vacation of faculty members

SRINAGAR: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Monday cancelled winter vacation of its faculty members amid the steep rise in Covid cases.
According to an order issued by GMC principal Dr Samia Rashid, the faculty has been asked to join duties from January 11.
“In view of sudden upsurge of COVID-19/OMICRON Cases, the Winter Vacation-2022 of Faculty Members stands cancelled and all the Faculty members of this Institution on vacation shall resume their duties on 11th January, 2022 (Tuesday), without fail,” it said.