One Covid death, 104 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu while 104 new cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 78 cases were detected in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 139 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29 from Jammu Division and 110 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases, Budgam reported no cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 15 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported 09 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 18cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 01case, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported no cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 64,343doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,77,22,318, it added.