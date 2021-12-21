One Covid death, 105 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was recorded in Kashmir while 105 new cases of the infection were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said.

It said that the cases include 78 cases from Kashmir division and 27 from Jammu division.

Moreover, 192 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 160 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 31 cases, Baramulla reported 06 cases, Budgam reported 10 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 16 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 03cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported no cases, Samba reported no case, Poonch reported 01 cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case while as Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982 /2674444 /2674115 /2674908 /2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 339932 positive cases, 1363are Active Positive (336 in Jammu Division and 1027 in Kashmir Division), 334056 have recovered and 4513 have died; 2194 in Jammu division and 2319 in Kashmir division, it added.

