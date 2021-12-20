Driver killed, 9 persons injured in road accident in Tanghdar Kupwara

Srinagar: Driver of a vehicle was killed while nine persons onboard it were injured in a road accident at Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

Reports said that a scorpio vehicle (JK01W-5979) skidded off the road at Neeti Galli Nawagabra area of Tanghdar and fell into a gorge, resulting in on the spot death of the driver and injuries nine others. The injuried has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Intekhab Alam son of Mohammad Sayab, a resident of Nowagabra Tanghdar.

A police officer confirmed to GNS said that a case has been registered in this regard.(GNS)

