CBK files chargesheet against man for ‘duping’ friend, grabbing Rs 25,15000

Srinagar:The crime branch Kashmir has produced chargesheet before Court of City judge here against one accused person for duping his ‘friend’ and grabbing Rs 25,15000.

The chargesheet was submitted against Syed Afaq Miraj son of Syed Miraj-u-din of Gilli Kadal, Nowshara Srinagar, Crime Branch said in a statement

“The case registered after Crime Branch Kashmir, received a written complaint from Hakim Nadeem Abass of Baghwan Pora Lal Bazar Srinagar to the effect that Syed Afaq Miraj, soleproprietor of M/S SAISHA Enterprise who happened to be (his) friend had acquired a piece of land measuring four kanals at Industrial Estate (SIDCO) Khanmoh Srinagar on lease for construction of SSI unit under name and style M/S Saisha Enterprise,” the CBK said, adding, “It was further alleged that the alleged accused had some financial constrains and his plan was to sell the unit and persuaded the complainant to purchase the unit in question.”

Being an unemployed, Nadeem purchased the same and subsequently entered into an agreement (receipt cum Declaration) and paid an amount of Rs.25,15000 to Miraj, the CB said. “But the alleged accused failed to provide him the partnership nor he returned the money.”

On above counts, the CBK said, an enquiry was initiated and the alleged accused was found involved in the commission of crime. Subsequently, the CBK said, a case (FIR No. 07/2016) U/S 420 RPC was registered in police said Crime Branch Kashmir against the accused.

“During the course of investigation, statements of the persons familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case were recorded. records pertaining to subject matter were obtained from the concerned offices and were seized, as per the procedure,” it said, adding, “And on the basis of facts and circumstances that emerged during the course of investigation, the investigation of case was concluded as ‘Proved” under section 420 RPC, against the accused Syed Afaq Miraj.”

