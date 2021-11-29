BJP creating divisions, proxy parties in J&K to push through Aug 5 decision in Assembly: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the aim of “proxy parties” created by the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as constitutional through them in the assembly.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in Bandipora, the former chief minister said that the policy of BJP has been to create division among regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. “First they attacked PDP and created ‘proxy parties’, which everyone knows. Then they created a division within NC in Jammu and made those leaders join the BJP,” she said.

Mehbooba said that now there is a division in the Congress party as well and to her knowledge this division is not happening on its own but is being done at the behest of the BJP.

“BJP wants to create two factions in the Congress party here as well and wants to use them separately,” she said.

Replying to a question, she said that elections to state assembly will be held one day or the other, but the way the BJP is creating division among the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, their only aim is that in the coming assembly election they will make those people reach the assembly who will help them to make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as a constitutional one.

“They will make those people, who are their proxies, to reach the assembly and through them they will make the unconstitutional decision of August 5, 2019, as a constitutional and right decision. But I have full faith that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are well aware of these proxies and they understand which parties are their own parties, which parties will defend their rights and which parties will deceive them,” she said.

