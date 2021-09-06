Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu next week

Will first visit the Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu next week. This was disclosed here today by the AICC in-charge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil (ex-MP) in a meeting of senior party leaders including PCC functionaries, district presidents, former legislators, corporators and heads of frontal wings. Rajni Patil was the chief guest on the occasion while JKPCC President GA Mir chaired the meeting.

It was disclosed that Rahul Gandhi will first visit the Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine and on his return will interact with important party functionaries and representatives of PRIs during his two-day stay in Jammu.

Patil asked for suggestions about the proposed visit and discussed the preparatory arrangements to be made to finalise the schedule of the visit.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh earlier last month but could not due to preoccupations during the parliamentary session. He visited Srinagar for two days last month during which he visited the holy shrines of Mata Khir Bhawani and Hazaratbal, besides holding interactions with party leaders and activists. During the inaugural function of the new building of the party office at Srinagar he had announced that he shall visit Jammu and Ladakh in the near future.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print