Azam makes the cut but no place for Sarfaraz, Malik, Riaz as Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad is named

Islamabad:A number of experienced campaigners were left out as chief selector Mohammad Wasim announced the national squad for next month’s T20 World Cup as well as the home series against New Zealand and England.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and hard-hitting opener Sharjeel Khan were the notable absentees. Mohammad Amir had retired and was not in contention.

while the experienced quartet was snubbed, the young Azam Khan was picked in the 15-man squad, with his selection set to raise plenty of eyebrows due to his inexperience at the highest level and an underwhelming batting debut against England when he was out for just one.

Also in the squad is the out-of-form Asif Ali, who is finding runs hard to come by in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2021.

As expected, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez made the cut despite enduring a lean year with the bat.

PSL 2021 standout Sohaib Maqsood has also been retained, while Mohammad Wasim Jr was the other surprise inclusion as his namesake announced the squad.

Pakistan’s 15-man squad for World T20 and upcoming home series:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserve players: Shanawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Fakhar Zaman:(Courtesy Dawn)

