IUST to resume offline classwork soon

Awantipora:Pursuant to the UT Govt. decision to resume offline classes in the universities, the vice-Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo yesterday conveyed an urgent meeting of various Deans of the schools and concerned officers to work out the necessary modalities and safeguards regarding the reopening of the University for formal teaching and learning. It was resolved that school-specific programs for resumption of the offline teaching shall be prepared by the concerned Deans of the schools adhering to all the COVID guidelines notified by the UT government and UGC. The practical and project work of the outgoing students of various Departments of the school of Engineering and Technology was resumed in batches two weeks back in the university on experimental basis to navigate the challenges associated with the offline teaching under COVID.

The IUST shall organize special vaccination drives next week for vaccinating the remaining students so that the campus is opened up to all the students soon for offline classwork. Even after 100% vaccination of the staff and students, wearing a mask and social distancing is mandatory for all students and staff members in the campus. In addition to the transport facilities, the University shall ensure provision of hostel facilities to all the deserving students hailing from the far-off places. The university students have been asked to get in touch with the Dean students and concerned heads of the Departments for further information regarding the resumption of the offline classes and COVID protocol.

