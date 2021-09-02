‘Restrictions, internet suspension in Valley’

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said that restrictions have been imposed in the valley including suspension of internet services.
The IGP said that the restrictions have been imposed in view of the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a top Hurriyat leader passed away last night at his home in Hyderpora Srinagar. He was 92.
Meanwhile, DIG North Kashmir has appealed to the people of North Kashmir “not to panic and avoid their movement towards Srinagar”.
“In the view of death of senior Hurriyat leader, the public of North Kashmir is requested not to panic, Pls avoid movement towards Srinagar. Appeal to the public to keep calm, and stay inside their houses and pray for the departed soul,” he said.
—KNS