Vaccination- an ultimate solution to remain safe from Covid-19: DC Shopian

SHOPIAN: In view of predicament of 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the District Magistrate (DM), Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today appealed the general masses especially 18 plus years of age group, not to give ear to the rumors and come forward, get yourself and your family vaccinated at the nearest health institutions to save the precious lives.

The DM said that cent percent target has been achieved of +45 years of age group, so there is need of worrying, however, he stressed 18 plus years of age group to get vaccinated immediately without any fear to prevent themselves from contracting virus. and make sufficient usage of masks besides, maintain social distancing.

Sachin also asked people to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and other SOPs in letter and spirit to shield themselves from the viral infection and urged to wear masks while going out of their homes, keep physical distance and avoid visiting crowded places.

He said those who had even mild symptoms should undergo COVID-19 test as the District Administration has put in place arrangements to conduct a minimum of required tests a day to ensure early intervention and added that vaccination is the panacea and an ultimate solution to remain safe from the Coronavirus infection.

