North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Bandipora

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Chandaji area in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Reports that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Chandanji.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Pertinently, three LeT militants were killed last month in Bandipora forest in a gunfight.(GNS)

