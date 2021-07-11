Dhul Hijjah moon not sighted, Eid on July 21

Srinagar:Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 after the crescent of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted on Saturday evening, Kashmir’s Grand cleric Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said.

Grand Mufti said that the crescent of holy Dhul Hijjah month has not been sighted and as such Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21, 2021.

The month of Dhul Hijjah is considered as a very sacred month in the Islamic calendar, one in which the annual ?ajj (Pilgrimage) is performed besides the festival of sacrifice Eid-ul-Adha.

With the beginning of the auspicious month from Monday, all those intending to do sacrifices, make Qurbani – of animals – are supposedly not to trim their hair or nails until the sacrifices’ are actually made, as per well-established Ahadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad SAW).

The history of the Eid-ul-Adha started when Prophet Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of slaughtering his beloved son, (Prophet) Ismail, to fulfill the wishes of Almighty Allah.

Ibrahim spoke to his son regarding the dream, explaining to him how Allah wanted him to make the sacrifice and Ismail, who was just as much a man of Allah, agreed with his father and asked him to comply with the wishes of Allah. Shaitan (the devil) tempted Ibrahim and tried to dissuade him from making the sacrifice but he tried to shun it away by pelting it with stones.

Allah saw Ibrahim’s absolute devotion and sent Jibreel (Angel Gabriel), the Archangel, bearing a sheep for slaughter. Jibreel told Ibrahim that God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations which not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael’s love for Allah but also shows that one is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice of what they love dearly, just for the sake of Allah. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print