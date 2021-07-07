148 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 83 in Jammu

1 death in Srinagar, 1 in Udhampur

Srinagar: Two Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while 231 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 148 were reported in Kashmir Division and 83 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

Srinagar reported 1 death and Udhampur in Jammu division also reported 1 death.

Srinagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases, with 63, while Jammu district reported 15 new cases.

The bulletin said that 421 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 169 from Jammu Division and 252 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 3,582 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 63 new cases and currently has 705 active cases, with 81 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 9 new cases and currently has 226 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 195 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 30 new cases and currently has 164 active cases, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 179 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases and has 107 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 6 new cases and has 94 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 176 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 10 new cases and has 149 active cases with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 9 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 6, Doda 21, Kathua zero, Kishtwar 10, Samba zero, Poonch 10, Ramban 4, and Reasi 7.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print