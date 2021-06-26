Militant killed in Shopian, associate surrenders

Shopian: A militant was killed while his associate laid down his arms before government forces during an encounter at Hanzipora village which broke out on Friday afternoon here in Shopian district.

A police source said that a cordon and search operation in the village was launched by a joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of central reserve police force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the village on Friday noon. They said that the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants, which ensued into a gunfight.

The militant killed in the encounter was identified as Murtaza Ahmad of Samboora village of Pulwama. The militant who surrendered before the government forces was identified as Sahil Ahmad of Bemnipora village of district Shopian.

The encounter, according to locals, took place in an open space. A police source said that one AK 47, one pistol and two magazines were recovered from the possession of both the slain and the apprehended militant.

Today’s encounter was the second this week as three days ago a militant was killed at Shirmal village of Shopian.

Mobile internet services were barred in the whole district as the news of the encounter broke out, and were yet to be restored when this report was filed in the evening.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print