Covid’s daily toll slightly down, at 43, but 3,848 new cases

Srinagar: The number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 in J&K came down on Friday, providing some respite and hope that the deadly second wave of the pandemic may finally be on the wane. Compared to Thursday when 67 deaths were reported, 43 Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,848 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Friday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 27 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 16 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 7 and 15 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths were reported in Baramulla, three in Kathua, two each in Pulwama, Kupwara, Udhampur, Poonch, and Reasi, and one death each in Kulgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Samba districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,406 from Kashmir Division and 1,442 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 598 and 401, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,466 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,730 from Jammu Division and 2,736 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 49,893 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 598 new cases and currently has 6,848 active cases, with 660 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 320 new cases and currently has 2,950active cases, with 337 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 344 new cases and currently has 4,409 active cases, with 311 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 224 new cases and currently has 2,383 active cases, with 375 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 204 new cases and currently has 1,838 active cases, with 204 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 303 new cases and has 4,503 active cases, with 136 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 105 new cases and has 1146 active cases, with 101 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 125 new cases and has 1,122 active cases with 72 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 121 new cases and has 3,006 active cases with 503 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 62 new cases and currently has 1,051 active cases with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 401 new cases, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 155, Doda 58, Kathua 130, Kishtwar 30, Samba 163, Poonch 48, Ramban 201, and Reasi 96.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print