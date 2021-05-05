TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was
Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for
the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state
assembly elections.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of
office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held
amid the raging COVID pandemic.
Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.
Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee
and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who
played a key role in TMC’s victory, and Banerjee MP nephew
Abhishek Banerjee were present.
Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming
office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation. PTI