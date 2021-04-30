Corona Curfew imposed in Sgr, 10 other districts of J&K

Srinagar: Strict restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar and ten other districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in order to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.

The government had decided to impose Corona Curfew in 11 districts of J&K from Thursday evening till Monday morning while lockdown will be imposed rest of nine districts of the Union Territory from today evening.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) police and paramilitary troopers have been deployed on roads to enforce the lockdown strictly.

Witnesses said that barricades have also been imposed at many place to thwart the public movement.

The officers from different departments were also seen on roads to ensure that the lockdown is implemented in letter and spirit.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan said that it was good to see people cooperating with the administration at this crucial juncture.

“The decision to impose lockdown was taken due to evolving situation and the further decisions in this regard will be taken while taking the situation into the consideration,” he said.

He also appealed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in letter and spirit, saying that lockdown and SOPs will help in breaking the chain—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print