Covid count rises in J&K with above 2000 cases

Kashmir sees above 1000 cases, 944 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed highest Covid surge on Tuesday with 2,030 cases along with eight Covid-related.

The deaths were reported three each in Srinagar and Jammu and one each in Rajouri and Kathua district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1086 from Kashmir Division and 944 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 647 and 501 .

The bulletin said that 716 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 177 from Jammu Division and 539 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,3470 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 647 new cases and currently has 4,480 active cases, with 315 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 136 new cases and currently has 1128 active cases, with 87 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 119 new cases and currently has 553 active cases, with 49 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 57 new cases and currently has 343 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 6 new cases and currently has 269 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 36 new cases and has 346 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 21 new cases and has 165 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 16 new cases and has 193 active cases with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 35 new cases and has 317 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 13 new cases and currently has 101 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 501 new cases, Udhampur 81 , Rajouri 34, Doda 13, Kathua 54 , Kishtwar 19, Samba 30, Poonch 37, Ramban 32 and Reasi 143

