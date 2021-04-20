Missing for 8 Months, Pakistan Rangers Repatriate Teenager in Teetwal Sector

Srinagar:Pakistan Rangers Tuesday repatriated a 17-year-old youth, who had gone missing from his home since September 2020, via Teetwal sector in presence of civil and defence officials in north-Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official, privy to the development, told Srinagar-based news agency Global News Service that the teenager namely Mohammad Sayeed Ganai son of Ghulam Mohamamd Ganai, resident of Tarbal in Gurez of Bandipora district was repatriated by Pakistan army (Rangers) through Crossing Point (Crossing Bridge) Teetwal.

The repatriation was done in presence of Executive Magistrate (First Class) concerned, army officers (of both sides) besides Station House Officer Karnah and DO Teetwal.

Citing a missing report, the official said that the youth as per records available with them had gone missing from his home in September 2020. (GNS)

