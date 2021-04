Anantnag: A 25-year-old youth was killed after being struck by lightning in Ashmuqam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

An official said that lighting struck at the residential house of Muhammad Shafi Wani, resulting in onspot death of his young son Junaid Shafi Wani of Thokerpora Siligam Ashmuqam.

The body was handed over to the victim’s family for the last rites after completing legal formalities, they added—(KNO)

