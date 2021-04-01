DPS Budgam closed for 5 days after 2 staffers test positive

BUDGAM:The district authorities in Budgam on Thursday ordered closure of Delhi Public School Budgam for five days after its two staff members tested positive for the Covid-19.

Aadil Bashir, Nodal officer Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam confirmed to Kashmir Reader that two staff members of Delhi Public School Budgam have been tested positive for Covid-19 from last two days in the School.

“The school has been closed for next five days as a precautionary measure,” he said

He said all parents of students of the school have been advised to look monitor their wards and report to medical authorities if need arises.

” All the contacts of the two staff members have been advised to self quarantine themselves, ” he added.

