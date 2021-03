Srinagar: : One person was killed after a snow slide hit a Beacon vehicle near Zojilla on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday, officials said.

They said one person identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat and he is said to be driver with Beacon.

A police officer told GNS a police party has been rushed to the spot. “It is not known yet whether the incident was caused by snow slide or shooting stone.” He however confirmed that one person has been killed. Emerging story, more details are awaited. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print