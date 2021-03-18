Lakhs of poor remain in jail despite getting bail, changes in law needed: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that lakhs of poor people remain behind bars on bailable offences or even after getting bail from courts because they own no assets or have no one to ensure surety for them, and demanded changes in law to help them.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, when members highlight matters of public interest, Singh said it is a very problem afflicting the poor across the country.

These accused neither own land/home nor any other asset and even after being granted bail, they are not able to submit it, he said.

Changes should be effected in law to help them, the MP from Aurangabad in Bihar said.

