Shopian Encounter Day 03: 01 more militant killed, toll reaches 02

Srinagar: Second militant has been killed on third day of Gunfight at Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.

Official sources told GNS that after fresh firing resumed at encounter site during which one more militant has been killed taking toll to two.

The officer further said that gunfight has entered into third day.

On Sunday one local LeT militant namely Jahangir Ahmad was killed in fierce gunfight at same spot.

Reports yesterday reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

