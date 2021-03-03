Landslides hit Uri road, several villages cut off

Baramulla: Several villages in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were cut off from the Baramulla-Uri highway after landslides hit the road near Choolan village. Several villages including Zamboorpatan, Ghati, Choolan and other are cut off completely.
Locals said that there is a lone road which connects the area with Tehsil headquarters Uri and Boniyar and with the Baramulla-Uri highway. On Tuesday morning, landslides including stones, mud and rocks hit the road and vehicular movement was stopped, they said.
The locals blamed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for widening the road from Mohra to Baaz Post but not creating safety walls, which has resulted in landslides throughout the year on the road.
They appealed to the authorities to take immediate steps to restore the road as soon as possible.