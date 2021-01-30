Don’t step back even an inch: Rahul to farmers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Congress party supports the farmers’ agitation and asked them not to “step back even an inch”.

“We are with you, do not step back even by an inch, do not let them take your lands,” he said at a press conference here.

Gandhi says that during the coronavirus pandemic, the poor became poorer and a handful of rich people “have got richer and richer”. “PM works for these five people, he imposed demonetisation for them, he implemented GST for them and is now trying to snatch the land of our farmers,” he said.

Speaking about the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, Rahul Gandhi questioned who let 50 farmers inside the Red Fort. “Isn’t the Home Ministry responsible for protecting the Red Fort?” he asked.

“Government must not think that farmers are going back to their homes, they are not,” Gandhi said.

“We need to have a conversation with farmers,” he said, adding that the government was trying to discredit farmers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Friday, “The trust of the farmer is the capital of the country. Breaking their trust is a crime. It is a sin to not listen to their voice. Threatening them is a great sin. Attack on the farmer is an attack on the country. Prime Minister, do not weaken the country.”

Agencies

