Srinagar: No respite in Srinagar as temperature tumbles again to Minus 7 Centigrade as cold prevails.

An weather official said that again because of Northwesterly colder winds & clear sky night temperature dipped to minus 7.0 degree centigrade on Thursday in Srinagar.

Yesterday temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 6.0 degree centigrade. GNS

