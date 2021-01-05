Couple, their 4-year-old son found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Kashmir village

Baramulla: Three members of a family died allegedly due to suffocation in Nihalpora village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday night, locals said.

Locals said that Mohammad Maqbool Lone (50),his wife Haseena Begum (45), and their minor son Talib Maqbool (4) were found dead at their home on Tuesday morning after which police reached to the spot.

They said that there were three brothers living in a single house separately and the family of Maqbool occupier two rooms.

They said a neighbour went to the house on Tuesday morning for milk but he found the door locked from inside.

Later, the relatives and neighbours broke the door open only to find all three family members dead inside. A local said that they found a cooking stove inside the room on, and it is possible that they may have died due to inhaling the gas.

They said later a team of Pattan police along with health officials reached the spot and took the all three bodies into custody and shifted them to hospital for examination. The cause of death is still not clear officially.

Meanwhile, police have started its investigation into the matter.

