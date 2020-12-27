Six Covid fatalities, 249 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported six Covid casualties on Saturday, four from Jammu and two from Kashmir.

According to officials, the deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Bandipora, Doda and Poonch district and two from Jammu.

A total of 1,867 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,177 have been in Kashmir division and 690 in Jammu division.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,19,877 with 249 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Among the new cases, 123 were reported from Kashmir and 126 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 49, Baramulla 8, Budgam 15, Ganderbal 8, Bandipora 2, Anantnag 8, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 10, Shopian 10 were as Kulgam reported 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 96, followed by Udhampur 2, Poonch 1, Doda 5, Samba zero , Ramban 7, Kishtwar zero , and Kathua 4 and Rajouri 7.

Officials said that 369 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 166 from Kashmir and 203 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 114,722 which include 67,617 from Kashmir and 47,105 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,288 active cases, of which 1,666 are from Kashmir and 1,622 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 445 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (171), Budgam (107), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(90) Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 352 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (62), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

