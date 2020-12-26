Amshipora fake encounter: Police produces challan against Army captain, 2 others

Shopian: The SIT which was constituted by Police to probe the fake encounter at Amshipora in south Kashmir’s Shopian earlier this year produced challan against three persons including an army captain on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussian (KPS) who was heading probe committee said that challan which comprises 300 pages against three persons involved in the case was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Shopian.

He identified the trio as Capitan Bupinder of 62 RR, Tabish Ahmad, a resident of Shopian and Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama.

It is pertinent to mention here that DySP Wajahat himself visited Rajouri to take samples of families of slain trio. The army on Thursday said that the process of summary of evidence has been completed with regard to the July 18 Amshipora fake encounter in which three labourers were killed and that the concerned authorities along with legal advisors are examining the same for further proceedings.

“The process of recording the summary of evidence has been completed. The same is being examined by the concerned authorities in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further” army said.

Army said it was “committed to the ethical conduct of operations”.

“Further details will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice the proceedings under army law,” it said.

Notably on July 18, this year, three labourers were killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora, Shopian. Their pictures went viral on social media after which three families from Rajouri district of Jammu claimed that the slain were their kin who had traveled to Shopian to work as labourers.

Amid hue and cry by civil society activists, the families demanded DNA mapping of slain trio.

The police conducted the DNA profiling of slain, the samples of which matched with three Rajouri families on September 25 , which proved that the slain were not militants, the labourers who were earning their living in Amshipora.

While the army initially said the three were “terrorists”, it later admitted that its men “exceeded the powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and contravened the dos and don’ts of the chief of army staff (COAS) as approved by the Supreme Court”.

The army had also ordered a court of inquiry into the staged encounter.

The slain trio were identified as Abrar Ahmed, 25; Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20, and Mohammed Ibrar, 16. On October 3, after around 70 days, the bodies of three labourers were exhumed.

The bodies were later handed over to the families who had reached Kashmir from Rajouri through Mughal road. The bodies of three labourers were later buried at their native places in Rajouri district as per the families of the slain. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print