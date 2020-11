Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, voting has begun for maiden District Development Council election in Jammu & Kashmir.

An Official said that polling began at 7: 00 am in 43 segments.

In the election, Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration comprising National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Conference and other parties are locked in a direct contest with BJP.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print