Will continue to support NC in LAHDC Kargil: BJP MP

Kargil: Despite their ideological differences, the BJP will continue to support National Conference in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil for a stable administration to ensure the development of the region, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said on Saturday.

He also asserted that the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 position, when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is impossible.

“We extended our support to NC in the interest of the people of Kargil and its development. There is no compromise on ideological basis, Namgyal said.

The Ladakh MP’s remarks came in the backdrop of the BJP attacking the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by NC leader Farooq Abdullah, which is demanding the restoration of special status and statehood to JK.

The BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had slammed the PAGD as a gang that wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to queries at the end of his three-day visit to Kargil, Namgyal said his party will continue to support the National Conference in the LAHDC-Kargil to ensure that it completes its full term of five years.

Of the 26 elected members of the LAHDC, 10 are from the NC, eight from Congress, three from the BJP and five (Independents). The Ladakh Union Territory administration nominates four members to the 30-member council.

The 2018 elections to the Kargil Hill Council had produced a hung verdict. The NC initially had an alliance with the Congress; the PDP had two councillors and the BJP had one.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NC and Congress fell out, and the NC entered into a coalition with two PDP councillors and four Independents to continue in power in the Council.

A few months later, both PDP councillors joined the BJP, which extended support to the NC.

Responding to a question on the issue, the MP said, The NC stitched an alliance with PDP and later PDP merged with BJP .

“We both have different ideologies. The coalition is based on BJP’s focus on the development of Kargil, welfare of its people and to ensure that the council completes its full term of five years so that people are not forced into mid-term elections.

He said the Kargil hill council had never completed its full term in the past.

We thought that there should be no betrayal with the mandate of the people and the council should complete its full term,” he said.

At the same time, he said the BJP is against the Gupkar ‘gang’.

He said some people are talking about the restoration of Article 370 and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year.

Both these things are impossible. All the people know it very well. The formation of Ladakh Union Territory is now a part of history and history cannot be changed, he said, adding Ladakh got a budget of Rs 11,000 crore which was unheard of when there was Article 370.

He said funds are flowing into Ladakh after it was carved out of J&K.

Ask the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Kargil, (Feroz Khan), who happens to be affiliated with the National Conference, how the council budget was enhanced manifold, ask councillors whose budget was increased from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 90 lakh.

The BJP leader said people who are raising political slogans are doing so as they are no longer enjoying personal benefits.

The people from the Gupkar gang came with high hopes to Kargil but returned disappointed. They did not dare to visit Leh, he said, referring to the visit of PAGD delegation led by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to Kargil recently.

Referring to his meetings with officials, he said centrally sponsored schemes have not been implemented fully in the district.

“I have asked the officers to speed up the implementation of the schemes so that the ordinary people including the poor, students and the sick can avail the benefits,” he said and warned stern action against officers found lacking in fulfilling their responsibilities.

He said the officers were given a clear cut message that if anyone is interested in politics, he should leave the job.

“We will not tolerate dereliction in duty. We have only thought of development and do not believe in dirty politics.”

“We have shifted the officers from the Union Territory J&K to UT Ladakh. We can transfer any officer to any other UT in the country we know they have families back home and do not want any harsh step, he said.

He said the BJP had promised to complete the Zojilla tunnel to ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh and it will be done well within the stipulated time.

The new airport will also be completed and dedicated to the people of Kargil within five years, he said.

Seeking the support of the people, he announced Haji Abdul Hussain as the BJP’s district president of Kargil. PTI

