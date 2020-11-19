No outside force can derail our mission of peace and progress: LG Sinha

Jammu: “No outside force can derail the mission of peace and progress of the Jammu and Kashmir administration,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday as he paid a visit to a hospital here to enquire about the well-being of policemen injured in a gunfight with militants at Jammu’s Nagrota early Thursday morning.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed and two policemen were injured in the gunbattle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after a truck carrying a group of freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday, top police officials said.

The militants had come to execute a “big plan” which has now been foiled, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said.

The Lieutenant Governor, who was flanked by advisor and financial commissioner health and medical education Atal Dulloo during his visit to Government Medical College, praised the cops and assured them of all possible assistance.

Sinha also hailed forces in foiling the militant bid.

“I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by our forces. The nation is proud of your professionalism and commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity”, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the administration and the forces were “working day and night to lay the foundation of a progressive and peaceful future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“No outside forces can derail us from our mission of peace and progress,” he said.

Earlier, advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar also visited the hospital and met the injured policemen.

He directed the hospital medical superintendent to ensure that the injured soldiers are given the best medical care.

