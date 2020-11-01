Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Rangreth area of Srinagar outskirts on Sunday afternoon.
“Encounter has started at Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
While police did not specify the particular location, sources said that the gunfight was underway at Rangreth area of Srinagar.
Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Rangreth area of Srinagar outskirts on Sunday afternoon.