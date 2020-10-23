3 killed, 8 others injured in Doda mishap

Jammu: Three persons died and eight others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Doda district on Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that at around 1430 hours, a Tata Sumo (JK06-5717) on way from Khillani to Hambal (Deni) rolled down into a gorge at Domail near Hambal Marmat. Three persons including the driver, Jahangir Hussain son of Syedullaha of Dadni Marmat, died on the spot and eight other travelers were injured who were hospitalized later.

The other two deceased persons have been identified

as Tara Money son of Prem Singh of Hambel Marmat and Ishtyaq Ahmed son of Mohammad Akram of Dadni Marmat.

Police Post Incharge Khillani, Nitian Khajuria confirmed that three persons died on the spot while eight other injured were evacuated to hospital. (GNS)

