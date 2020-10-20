Programmes held in Pampore, Tral, Awantipora, Khrew towns

Pampore: Different programmes were organised on Monday in Pampore, Tral, Awantipora and Khrew in South Kasmir’s Pulwama district to observe two day My Town my Pride campaign.

In this connection Director Skill Development, Sajad Hussain Ganie, Director Jammu Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, G.M Dar, Director Sheep Husbandry, Abdul Salam and Director land records, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh Pampore, Tral, Awantipora and Khrew towns respectively as visiting officers.

The programmes were organised by urban local bodies where the visiting officers interacted with people and delegations. They listened to their grievances and assured them that their grievances will be redressed.

They also inspected stalls erected by different departments.

The visiting officers distributed baby kits, domicile certificates, income certificates, Adhaar cards, Golden Cards and sports kits among different beneficiaries.

Talking to Kashmir Reader at Pampore town hall, Sajad Hussain Ganie, Director Skill Development, told My Town My Pride is a public outreach programme in towns on the pattern of back to village.

“The aim of this programme is to increase interaction with people in towns and listen to their problems,” he said, adding that he inspected different stalls.He also flagged off three new vehicles procured by MC Pampore.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, BDO Pampore Masood Ahmad, Naib Tehsildar, BBO Pampore Dr Mohammad Ashraf, Municipal Committee officials, President Municipal Committee Pampore Bansi Lal, Ward Members, Mohammad Yaqoob Malik, Rohan Bansilal, Ms Bansilal, Zareena Akhtar of MC Pampore, ZEO, AEE PHE, AEE PDD, AEE R&B, Sheep, Animal husbandry, TSO Pampore, ICDS, Social Welfare, Sports, Forest, Horticulture, Health, Food and other officers were a present in the Programme at town hall Pampore.

Director JKEDI , G M Dar said that the main objective of such events is to reach out to people and connect them with the administration. Various social and religious organizations attended the programme at Tral and apprised the visiting officer with their problems and grievances.

He also made people aware about the importance of Startups, Entrepreneurship and self-employment initiatives being implemented by JKEDI.

Director also announced that at least 10 educated youth from the area will be facilitated by JKEDI in the journey of entrepreneurship so that they can become role models for others in the society.

