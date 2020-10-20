CRPF soldier injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Anantnag: A CRPF trooper suffered injuries in a militant attack, the second in as many days, on a joint team of police and the paramilitary forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday.

The trooper is said to be stable, as per police reports. The attack was carried out in Gangoo area of main town Pulwama where militants ambushed a joint team of forces who were on an area domination exercise.

“The militants opened indiscriminate fire. Fortunately only one among the joint party sustained injuries. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and is stable,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that a manhunt was launched to try and nab the attackers but they had managed to flee by then.

Today’s attack was second in as many days, here in Pulwama district. On Sunday afternoon a hand grenade explosion had left a CRPF trooper and a civilian injured in Tral town of Pulwama district.

Police have registered cases into both the attacks and investigations have been taken up. “We will soon identify the militants behind these attacks,” the police official said.

