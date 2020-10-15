Edu dept introduces WiseApp for online teaching amid throttled internet

Srinagar: Amid low-speed internet, the government has introduced 2G compatible WiseApp to its teachers and directed them to attend live training sessions to learn use of application for online teaching purposes.

According to an official order, a new Android and IOS App called Wise has been introduced for conducting online classes of 9 to 12 standard students. It said that the App will be useful for teachers to take assessments and share educational material with the students.

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir like elsewhere are closed in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said that the directions have been passed by the Principal Secretary Asghar Samoon to Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of almost every district in J&K asking them to sensitize the teaching staff of all higher secondary schools under their jurisdiction to download and attend live training sessions regarding the use of WiseApp for different online teaching purposes.

“The training and pilot testing for using the WiseApp has been done in two districts of J&K while as several other districts are currently undergoing the training through live sessions on Zoom Cloud Meetings, in order to get the clear understanding of the App and get informed about the ways of using the application for multiple teaching purposes to overcome low internet speed issues”, a source said.

The official order, in possession of Kashmir Reader, has said that the Wise application has already been tested in a few pilot schools for the conduct of online classes while informing all heads and teachers of Anantnag district to undertake an online training program for learning how to use the app.

“All the Principals/ZEO’s/Lecturers/Headmasters/Masters/Teachers(Teachers involved in teaching Secondary classes only) of High and Higher Secondary Schools of district Anantnag are hereby directed to attend the said training program of one hour duration through Zoom App as per schedule”, the order reads.

It directed all the trainees to attend the training seriously on the scheduled date and time and said that the training was personally being monitored by Samoon.

“All the trainees are requested to abide by the following instructions: Download WISE App at https//web.wiseapp.live/download. Download Zoom Cloud Meetings App for attending the session. Mention name, designation and name of school while joining the session. Join the meeting with video off. Keep the mic muted until asked to unmute. Ask questions through chat box only,” the order added.

The Wise App, made by two IITians, is specially designed to cater to the needs of teachers and students suffering from the problems of low speed internet while offering one-stop solution to all the teaching needs, cutting short the requirement of using several apps to reach to the students for various purposes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print