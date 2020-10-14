RTI Movement demands shifting hot-mix plant, stone-crusher along river Jhelum in Uri

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has appealed to authorities to take steps in shifting of the hot-mix plant and stone crusher located on the banks of river Jehlum at Mohra Uri of district Baramulla to some other location as the unit is causing both water and air pollution in the area which is violating the environmental laws.

In a statement Chairman of RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that an illegal Stone Crusher has been established by GREF-BRO near the Jehlum river bed adjoining to village Mohura Uri several years back .

Last year a hotmix plant was also set up near to the stone crushing unit. Despite villagers having complained about it to the local authorities especially the SDM Uri several times, the pollution causing unit has not been shut down or shifted to some other area.

“Locals informed me that the Pollution Control Board has also not given any NOC to this stone crushing unit and hot-mix plant. Until a few years back there was only stone crusher operational in the area but in 2019 BRO set up a hotmix plant as well which is destroying not only river Jehlum but is causing severe environmental pollution as well. We appeal DC Baramulla, SDM Uri and Pollution Control Board to intervene as the unit is violating Environmental Protection Act 1986. If they can’t take any action we may be forced to seek judicial intervention by moving to National Green Tribunal (NGT) or J&K High Court “ said Dr Raja Muzaffar

