JKPM demands immediate revocation of property tax

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement has expressed their anguish over the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it an unbearable overburden to the people of J&K amid the on-going financial crunch.
In a statement, JKPM President Feroze Peerzada has said that after the clampdown of August 2019 and then the Covid-19 Pandemic, the economy of J&K stands crippled. “In such a scenario how the Central Government can be so insensitive to impose property tax in J&K. ”adding, “the decision is bound to put further stress on the economy of J&K where people are already suffering a financial crisis due to slowdown of the economy and this property tax will break their back.”
Feroze said that at this point when the government’s priority should have been to provide financial help to people, quite shockingly it wants to push the people to the wall.