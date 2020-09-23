Killing of woman in Srinagar encounter very unfortunate: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday termed as very unfortunate the killing of a civilian woman during an encounter in the Batamaloo area here and said usually the security forces handle such situations with discipline and professionalism.

The woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in cross-firing during the gunbattle between militants and security forces on September 17.

“It was very unfortunate that during the Batmaloo encounter a civilian lady got injured in the cross-firing and later on she succumbed to the injuries…In most of the operations, police and security forces are displaying their discipline and professionalism in handling such situations,” Singh said while interacting with the Police Component Srinagar.

The DGP distributed cash rewards and certificates of appreciation for commendable work done by the officers and personnel of the component.

He appreciated the work done by the officers and personnel of the Police Component Srinagar in handling difficult situations along with other security forces during the recent operations at Pantha Chowk and Batmaloo.

Singh hailed them for successfully accomplishing encounters and neutralising militants while taking due precautions.

The DGP said the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s efforts can be judged by the fact that the families were called to persuade the militants to surrender during the encounter at Pantha Chowk.

Despite the killing of one of our finest officers in that encounter, our personnel gave a chance to terrorists to surrender, he said.

Singh stressed upon the officers to be more watchful and alert as the militants and their handlers in Pakistan have plans to stir and step up violence and acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir to take out their desperation to recent losses to militant cadres.

