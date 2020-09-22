Another shrine heist in Kashmir: burglars strike at Rehbab Sahab (RA) shrine, decamp with cash

Srinagar: Burglars decamped with cash at Kashmir’s revered shrine, Rehbab Sahib in Aali Kadal of Srinagar.
This is the second such theft at a shrine in Srinagar in last two weeks. Earlier in the intervening night of September 12-13, burglars decamped with cash from the shrine of Dastgeer sahib in Khanyar area.
Official sources told KNO that burglars struck at Rehbab Sahib (RA) shrine in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday and broke safe of the shrine and decamped with the cash.
Meanwhile, local residents expressed shock and termed the incident as unfortunate. They appealed police to take stringent action against the culprits involved.
Police has registered a case in this regard.
